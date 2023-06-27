Gray Whale 3 floating wind farm will be located 60–70km from the South Korean coast. Credit: iweta0077/Shutterstock.com.

BadaEnergy has issued a front-end engineering design (FEED) contract to France-based Doris for its 504MW Gray Whale 3 floating offshore wind farm in South Korea.

The scope of the contract includes a full electrical and communications system, grid connection, array and export cabling, and all aspects of the offshore substation foundation and topsides structures.

This marks Doris’s second FEED contract for this project after last year’s floating foundation contract in a consortium with Hyundai Heavy Industries.

Doris will tap the expertise of its local resources, partners and international engineering centres to complete the contract.

Doris renewables executive vice-president Andrew Baker stated: “We are delighted to be working with the BadaEnergy team again. Offshore floating wind is an important next step to scale the evolution of offshore renewables and the Gray Whale 3 project is a key global example of this.

“The Korean floating wind industry needs committed developers with vision – such as the BadaEnergy JV [joint venture] partners supported by local and international expertise – to make this a reality. To deliver the design, we will utilise our international renewables experience, local knowledge, design expertise in commercial floating wind farms and ability to work with local partners in Korea.”

BadaEnergy, a JV between Corio Generation, TotalEnergies and SK ecoplant, is developing Gray Whale 3, 60–70km from South Korea’s port of Ulsan.

It is expected to be one of the largest floating offshore wind farms in the country and is part of a three-phase development with a total capacity of 1.5GW.

In June 2023, KEPCO E&C secured a FEED services contract for the onshore power supply to the wind farm.