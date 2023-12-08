Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at the inauguration of the project’s fourth phase. Credit: AETOSWire.

Dubai has inaugurated the world’s largest concentrated solar power (CSP) project within the 950MW fourth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in the UAE.

The project was launched by UAE Prime Minister and vice-president Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The fourth phase comprises three hybrid technologies: a 600MW parabolic basin complex, a 100MW CSP tower and 250MW photovoltaic solar panels.

The project also features 70,000 heliostats that track the movement of the sun.

The thermal energy storage capacity of the fourth phase is 5.9 gigawatt-hours. The CSP tower is the tallest in the world at 263m.

The phase was designed and built by Noor Energy 1, which will also operate it.

The Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) holds a 51% stake in Noor Energy 1, while Acwa Power holds 25% and the Chinese Silk Road Fund the remaining 24%.

Entailing an investment of Dh15.8bn ($4.3bn), the project was built under an independent power producer model.

It will generate clean energy for 320,000 households while reducing carbon emissions by 1.6 million tonnes annually.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stated: “The UAE has a clear vision to transform itself into one of the world’s most sustainable nations. Our journey towards sustainability is comprehensive, encompassing advanced clean energy projects across diverse renewable sources, and innovative solutions integrated into various spheres of the economy and society.

“The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is at the heart of Dubai and the UAE’s commitment to create a world-class infrastructure for sustainability and a robust foundation for building an environmentally friendly future.”

In September 2023, UAE energy company Masdar reached an agreement with DEWA to build and operate the 1.8GW sixth phase of the project.

To be built with an investment of Dh5.51bn, this phase will bring the total capacity of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park to 4.6GW.