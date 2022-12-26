Enefit Green has also signed long-term power purchase and sale agreements for the two wind farms. Credit: Thomas Reaubourg on Unsplash.

Renewable energy company Enefit Green is planning to build wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania with an investment of €450m over the next two years.

In Estonia, the company will build a 255MW Sopi-Tootsi Wind Farm and in Lithuania it plans to build 80MW Kelme Wind Farm.

Located in North Pärnu County, Sopi-Tootsi will be equipped with 38 wind turbines and once complete, it will be the largest project in the Baltic States in terms of capacity.

Enefit has already made the final investment decision for Sopi-Tootsi Wind Farm.

Additionally, Enefit Green is planning to build a 63MW solar park nearby and the final investment decision for the solar park is planned for next year.

Kelme Wind Farm is the first stage of a three-part development project.

Sopi-Tootsi wind farm will entail an investment of €305m, while the first stage of Kelme wind facility will be built with an investment of €145m.

The company has also participated in the national tender for 110GWh with Sopi-Tootsi Wind Farm.

To finance the construction of both wind farm facilities, Enefit Green has also signed long-term power purchase and sale agreements.

Both the projects are slated to commence operations in 2024.

Enefit Green Management Board chairman Aavo Kärmas said: “Sopi-Tootsi Wind Farm will be the most modern and powerful renewable energy production area in Estonia and the Baltic States, which will nearly double the current amount of wind energy produced in Estonia.

“The output of the farm will cover 8,5 per cent of the entire country’s electricity consumption and 40% of the electricity needs of household consumers.

“We are currently starting the construction of the first stage of the Kelme project in Lithuania, and we plan to make investment decisions on the following stages during the next year as well.

“Kelme Wind Farm as a whole will add 320MW of production and a large amount of cheap renewable energy to the regional electricity market.”