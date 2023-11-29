Excelsior acquired Faraday solar from Parasol and Clenera earlier in 2023. Credit: Shaiith/Shutterstock.com.

Excelsior Energy Capital, a North American renewables investor, has secured a financing package of $1.3bn for its 683MW Faraday solar project in Utah County.

The ground-mounted solar project was acquired from Parasol and Clenera earlier in 2023.

It is currently under construction and due to begin operations in the third quarter of 2025.

The clean electricity will be supplied to PacifiCorp, which will supply it to Meta as part of the social media giant’s commitment to powering its operations from 100% renewable energy.

Excelsior secured a commitment of $400m in tax equity from US Bancorp Impact Finance through a solar production tax credit (PTC) partnership.

It also secured a loan of $460m, a $300m tax equity bridge loan and $250m in ancillary facilities from MUFG and Nord/LB, which acted as coordinating lead arrangers.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Power Technology. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

CIBC, DNB, Huntington Bank, the National Bank of Canada, Société Générale, the Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Zions Bank acted as joint lead arrangers while Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Associated Bank and Comerica participated in the financing.

Excelsior mergers and acquisitions head Jason Frooshani stated: “The acquisition and financing of the Faraday transaction was the result of an immensely collaborative effort with Parasol and Clenera, Excelsior’s innovative financing approach, and the efforts of our exceptional team.

“This transaction demonstrates Excelsior’s continued commitment to acquiring superior quality projects from our partners in the renewable energy sector.”

US Bancorp renewable energy investments director Darren Van’t Hof stated: “US Bancorp Impact Finance is thrilled to be a part of such an impactful project. It has created jobs and clean electricity in the state of Utah for generations.

“A project of this size requires an enormous amount of collaboration, and we were pleased to work with a talented group of professionals from the Excelsior team to spearhead it.”

Excelsior is investing in the Faraday project through its first flagship fund, Excelsior Renewable Energy Investment Fund I.

The $504m infrastructure fund focuses on late-stage, middle-market solar, wind and battery storage projects and is the single largest investment by the company, which now has 1.9GW of operating and in-construction projects across ten US states.