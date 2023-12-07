Avangrid, the US subsidiary of Iberdrola, has completed the installation of the first five GE Haliade-X turbines at the 806MW Vineyard Wind 1 offshore wind farm, off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard in the US.
Each turbine has 13MW of power-generating capacity. The wind farm will deliver 65MW of power to the Massachusetts electricity grid.
The project will produce enough clean power for 400,000 homes and businesses.
Avangrid now needs to complete critical tests and technical milestones including final testing of the array and export cables and the energising of the offshore substation.
The company will deliver the first power before the end of 2023.
Offshore construction on the project began towards the end of 2022. Steel in the water was attained in June 2023, followed by the installation of the offshore substation in July. The first turbine was installed in October.
Located 15 miles (24km) off the coast, the wind farm is being built with an investment of $2.3bn.
Vineyard Wind 1 is expected to save $1.4bn for its customers within 20 years of beginning operation and to avoid 1.6 million metric tonnes of carbon emissions annually.
Avangrid CEO Pedro Azagra stated: “Our team has worked tremendously hard, through nights, weekends and holidays, to put us in the position to deliver the first power from Avangrid’s nation-leading Vineyard Wind 1 project before the end of the year.
“Today, we have fully installed the first five turbines of this historic project, representing a new frontier for climate action and the clean energy revolution in the United States.
“We look forward to working through the final technical requirements and flipping the switch to deliver these first green electrons to 30,000 homes and businesses in Massachusetts, proving that with skill, expertise and perseverance, the dream of offshore wind in America is real.”
The project is jointly owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Avangrid.