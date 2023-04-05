Image: Fluence completes battery portfolio in the Philippines. Credit: Fluence.

Energy storage services provider Fluence Energy has completed a 570MW energy storage portfolio in the Philippines.

The battery-based energy storage portfolio has been supplied to SMC Global Power (SMCGP), an arm of San Miguel Corporation, a Philippines-based conglomerate.

The completion of the portfolio was announced at the opening ceremony of SMCGP’s 1GW/1GWh battery energy storage fleet in the country.

The 570MW energy storage portfolio is part of the larger 1GW/1GWh portfolio.

Installed at 32 locations across the Philippines, the 1GW portfolio is expected to provide advanced grid stabilisations as higher numbers of intermittent renewable energy projects are being added to the grid.

The energy storage projects offer critical grid stability throughout the national transmission network in the country, including frequency response, reserve power and voltage regulation.

This aligns with the Philippines’ aim to reach 35% renewable generation by 2030 and 50% by 2040.

The 570MW portfolio is spread across 18 sites. The projects were deployed by Fluence and SMCGP, and their deployment is considered a significant milestone in the Philippines’ journey towards clean energy transition.

Fluence Southeast Asia and East Asia general manager and Asia Pacific services vice president Don H. Lee said: “The inauguration of SMCGP’s energy storage system fleet is a key milestone for both SMCGP and Fluence in the ASEAN region. Our relationship with SMCGP began in 2018 when they started to explore energy storage and realised its visionary potential for the Philippines.

“The Masinloc energy storage project was the first project in the Philippines and one of the first grid-scale projects to enter commercial operations in Southeast Asia. Since delivering that project, we successfully passed grid compliance tests with the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) in Kabankalan, Malita, Maco, San Manuel, Concepcion, Jasaan, Villanueva, Gamu, and Maapit, just to name a few.”