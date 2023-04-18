Image: Seagreen achieves major milestone with final foundation being installed. Credit: Seaway7.

Scottish offshore wind farm Seagreen has reached a major milestone, after the final jacket foundation was installed.

Seaway 7, one of the main contractors, completed the work at the 1.075GW wind farm located 27km off the coast of Angus. The installation had taken 18 months to complete.

As well as the foundations, Seaway7 is installing nearly 300km of associated inter-array cables at the wind farm.

The foundation installation work was carried out by Saipem 7000, a semi-submersible crane vessel. This will pave the way for installation of the 114 Vestas V164-10 MW turbines.

The first power was produced in August 2022, with the project expected to begin commercial operations later in 2023.

The Seagreen wind farm is projected to generate about 5,000GWh of clean electricity annually, enough to power more than 1.6 million UK homes.

Seagreen project director John Hill stated: “Installing all 114 jackets is one of the most significant milestones in the project. The Seagreen team has now installed more suction caisson foundations than any other offshore wind farm, and pushed forward the boundaries of this technology.

“The Seagreen team and Seaway7 have excelled in the delivery of this complex scope of work, which has resulted from outstanding effort on the installation phase by teams including those at Ramboll, Saipem and Global Energy Nigg. A huge thanks on behalf of SSE and TotalEnergies shareholders for this achievement.”

The wind farm is owned by a joint venture of TotalEnergies and SSE Renewables, which own 51% and 49% stakes in the project respectively.