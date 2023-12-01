The wind farm is expected to be commissioned in phases. Credit: Snehal Jeevan Pailkar/Shutterstock.com.

GE Vernova has secured an order from Indian renewable energy producer O2 Power to supply 36 turbines for a 97MW wind farm in the Indian state of Maharashtra.

GE Vernova agreed to supply, install and commission 36 2.7-132 onshore wind turbines.

The wind farm will be commissioned in phases, to be completed in early 2025.

It will generate clean electricity for industry and commercial establishments while supporting the country’s 2040 500GW renewable energy target.

The turbines have been designed at GE’s technology centre in Bengaluru. Its blades were manufactured in Vadodara and assembled at GE’s multimodal manufacturing facility in Pune.

The order underscores the performance of 2.7-132 turbine technology in India’s low-wind-speed conditions.

GE will carry out 1.2GW of new installations up to March 2024, taking its cumulative installation to 5GW.

GE Vernova’s total orders received for the 2.7-132 turbines, which are made in India, exceed 3.5GW.

GE Vernova Asia-Pacific onshore wind business regional sales leader Deepak Maloo stated: “We are thankful to O2 Power for the confidence in our 2.7-132 wind turbine platform and look forward to furthering our partnership with them as they continue to build their renewable energy portfolio.

“We are also pleased with the continued trust that customers have shown in GE Vernova’s technology portfolio and capability to deliver on-time turbines for large wind farms.”

O2 Power wind head and co-founder Rakesh Garg stated: “The wind portfolio expansion is a crucial aspect in O2 Power’s growth strategy. In our endeavour to build our wind energy capabilities consistently, we have been partnering with marquee organisations for turbines and other wind-plant components.

“Our partnership with GE Vernova for their 2.7-132 wind turbine is a step in that direction. This investment testifies our strong commitment to use best-in-class products for our plants and be an equal and formidable partner in achieving India’s energy security mission.

“With this partnership, we look forward to collaborating with GE Vernova’s team and work towards the shared goal of a sustainable future.”

In June 2023, GE received an order to supply its 40 2.7-132 turbines for a 108MW wind farm in India.

The order was placed by Amplus Solar and the wind farm will begin operations in August 2024.