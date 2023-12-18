Singapore-based Gurīn Energy has unveiled plans to build, develop and operate a two gigawatt-hour battery energy storage system (BESS) project in Japan.
With 500MW of capacity, the project will be the first that Gurīn will develop in the country. The stored energy will be sufficient to charge 50,000 EVs.
The project will be built with an investment of Y91bn over six years. Construction works at the site are expected to begin in 2026.
Toshiba Mitsubishi Electric Industrial Systems Corporation (TMEIC) will supply BESS solutions for the project. Nippon Koei Energy Solutions will provide engineering consulting services.
Gurīn is also considering several locations in either Fukushima or Tochigi prefecture for BESS development.
It plans to establish an office in Tokyo and build a dedicated local support team for the project, which will create 120 jobs throughout its lifespan.
It will more than double Japan’s utility-scale lithium-ion battery capacity, and increase national megawatt hours energy storage capacity by 220%.
It will store and discharge electricity when required, helping grid operators to balance energy demand and generation.
The BESS will avoid seven million tonnes of carbon emissions during its lifetime.
Gurīn Energy CEO Assaad Razzouk stated: “Our mission is taking tangible action to move Asia to 100% renewable energy and we are delighted to announce Gurīn Energy’s establishment in Japan.
“We have chosen to begin our Japanese journey by developing, building and operating the country’s largest battery energy storage system because we know we can contribute to the flexibility of the local, regional and national power grids.
“In addition, we are thrilled to be able to support Japan’s climate and renewable energy goals. We are ready to work with our partners Nippon Koei Energy Solutions and TMEIC, as well as with the wider industry, to deliver the energy solutions that Japan needs for a resilient and green future.”
Gurīn will also focus on business opportunities already identified within the renewable energy and energy storage domains.
In 2021, New Zealand-based investment company Infratil announced it would set up a renewable energy development platform, Gurīn Energy, in Singapore with a $233m (NZ$373.93m) investment.
The platform will focus on the development of renewable energy projects across Asia.