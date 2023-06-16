The solar project totalling 230MW will be capable of powering 46,000 homes. Credit: Ilmatar Energy.

Ilmatar, a Nordic independent power producer, has unveiled its plans to develop two solar projects with a total capacity of up to 230MW in Finland.

The solar plants will be located in Huutokoski and Vuotsinsuo in the municipality of Joroinen.

The facilities will generate enough clean energy to power 46,000 one-bedroom apartments.

The solar plants could be connected to the Finnish grid in early 2025.

The plant in Huutokoski will be sited in two locations, close to a reserve power station in a forest management area.

The two sites will cover a total area of more than 80 hectares (ha), nort-hwest of the municipal centre of Joroinen.

The plant in Vuotsinsuo will be located on a former peat production site covering 200ha.

Ilmatar projects vice-president Erkka Saario stated: “In addition to wind power, Ilmatar is now focusing its strategy strongly on developing the production of solar power. We have already finished our first solar farm in Joroinen, which brought us a wealth of experience.”

The two solar plants will contribute significantly to the national economy while bringing tax revenues to the local municipality.

Ilmatar project developer Elviira Ritari stated: “Our goal is to have the required permits ready by autumn [2023] so that we can begin construction in 2024. As a builder, we always prefer local Finnish companies and entrepreneurs where possible.

“We want to be present in Joroinen and bring a positive influence to the local community. As the face of this project in Joroinen, I expect our local cooperation to be quite fruitful.”

In October 2022, the company announced plans to develop a 200MW wind farm in the country.

To be located in the Vermassalo area of Virrat in northern Pirkanmaa, the wind farm will be built on 3,200ha of land owned by forestry company Finsilva.