The Bengeworth Road substation will be completed in 2026. Credit: © National Grid.

Construction company Linxon and the National Grid have commenced construction of a new 400kV electricity substation in Bengeworth Road in the London borough of Lambeth, UK.

The substation is part of the National Grid’s £1bn London Power Tunnels project, which aims to rewire south London via deep underground tunnels.

Linxon chief operating officer Chris Goodwin described the start of construction as a “key milestone”.

He stated: “We are proud to be supporting National Grid in the delivery of this critical infrastructure, providing secure and reliable power to London. We are deploying Hitachi Energy’s Econiq SF6 [sulphur hexafluoride]-free solution, further demonstrating Linxon’s commitment to sustainably power the world with carbon-free energy.”

The project will replace ageing high-voltage cables and keep Londoners connected to secure and reliable electricity supplies.

It will be equipped with Hitachi Energy’s SF-free gas-insulated switchgear technology, the first of its kind in the country, and aligns with the National Grid’s goal of zero SF6 in electrical assets by 2050.

The project will also help balance voltage on the network and allow more future renewable electricity to connect to the grid.

The Bengeworth Road substation will be completed in 2026.

London Power Tunnels project director Onur Aydemir stated: “Breaking ground at Bengeworth Road marks the first major milestone in the development of this new substation, which forms part of our £1bn project to completely rewire south London.

“We have been working closely with the local community to keep them informed as the project progresses, and we are delighted that our community grant fund has already benefitted the Ruskin Park community.

“In addition, National Grid’s commitment to a biodiversity net gain of 10% or more has also resulted in 27 new trees being planted in Ruskin Park, close to the new substation.”