During Prairie Mist’s construction phase, 100 jobs could be created. Credit: Bilanol/Shutterstock.com.

Primergy Solar has secured commitments for $300m in debt finance and tax equity investment for the 100MW Prairie Mist solar project in the US state of Arkansas.

The debt financing was secured from a syndicate of Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale, Société Générale, the Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, and SMBC.

It includes a tax equity bridging loan, construction/term debt and a letter of credit facility.

The company also secured a tax equity investment led by an affiliate of PNC Financial Services Group.

Located in Ashley County, Arkansas, Prairie Mist is the first phase of a 300MW project to be built in phases up to 2026.

It sits on 700 acres of rural land and will be powered by 250,000 photovoltaic panels.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Power Technology. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Due to be completed in 2024, the first phase will generate enough clean energy to meet the needs of 22,000 households annually.

It will be connected to Entergy’s transmission system within the Midcontinent Independent System Operator.

During its peak construction period, 100 jobs will be created.

Prairie Mist will enhance the state’s energy mix and independence, as it relies heavily on coal, gas and oil for generating power.

Primergy CEO Ty Daul stated: “The Primergy team is focused on developing, building and operating best-in-class, carbon-free energy supply projects across the country.

“We are grateful for our continued partnership with the leading clean energy project financiers that are focused on helping us decarbonise the US power grid.”

In December 2022, the company increased its revolving credit facility with Rabobank from $75m to $200m to support solar plus storage projects in the US. These include the Gemini and Iron Point/Hot Pot projects in Nevada, the 408MW Ash Creek project in Texas, as well as the 300MW Prairie Mist in Arkansas.

In October 2022, Primergy and its owner, Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners, sold a 49% stake in the 690MW Gemini solar plus storage project to Dutch pension asset management company APG.