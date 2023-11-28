Construction of the five projects could begin by the end of 2024. Credit: RWE.

German electric utility RWE has won five onshore wind tenders in the latest bidding round held in France, with 119MW of gross capacity and 80MW pro-rata capacity.

The company secured the five projects from France’s Commission for the Regulation of Energy.

Three are 100% owned by RWE and two will be developed with partners Vent du Nord and David Energies/Energiter.

Across 13 onshore wind power tenders in the country, RWE won a total of 384MW, becoming the third most awarded company.

It now plans to install 37 wind turbines across the regions of Centre-Val de Loire, Hauts-de-France, Pays de la Loire and Nouvelle-Aquitaine.

Construction is expected to commence by the end of 2024, with operations beginning in 2025.

RWE Renewables Europe and Australia CEO Katja Wünschel stated: “I would like to congratulate the teams who have achieved these results in a complex market. These five winning projects with our partners underline once again how effective our strategy in France is.

“We owe this to our experienced team, which manages a large portfolio of development projects. Our ambition is to promote competitive projects that are very well integrated into their local areas with the aim to make energy transition a reality.”

In September 2023, the German company received a development consent order in the UK for its Awel y Môr wind farm off the coast of north Wales.

Set for completion before 2030, Awel y Môr will power 500,000 homes.

The project will sit next to the 576MW Gwynt y Môr wind farm and is being developed by RWE in a joint venture with Stadtwerke München and Siemens Financial Services.