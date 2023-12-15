The solar project will be funded through a mixture of internal funds and debt. Credit: bombermoon via Shutterstock.com.

Singapore-based Sembcorp Industries has received a contract from Indian Government-run hydropower producer the NHPC to build a 300MW solar power project.

The letter of award was issued to Sembcorp’s wholly owned renewables subsidiary Green Infra Wind Energy Limited (GIWEL). The project is part of a 3GW bid issued by NHPC earlier in 2023.

NHPC will procure clean energy generated by renewable assets under a 25-year long-term power purchase agreement (PPA).

The solar project, which will be funded through a mixture of internal funds and debt, will come online in 2026.

GIWEL recently agreed with Leap Green Energy to acquire two special purpose vehicles, which owned wind farm assets with 228MW of capacity.

The wind assets are in three Indian states: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

Sembcorp’s gross renewables portfolio in the country will now increase to 3.7GW and its global renewables capacity to 13GW, including 473MW of acquisitions pending completion.

In March 2023, Sembcorp Industries was awarded a contract to build, own and operate the Manah Solar II Independent Power Project (IPP) in Manah, Oman.

The contract was awarded by Oman Power and Water Procurement Company (OPWP). The 500MW Manah Solar II IPP project will be built using internal cash resources and external bank borrowings.

It is expected to become operational by 2025 and also has a 20-year PPA in place with OPWP.

At the time the contract was awarded, Sembcorp Industries UK and Middle East CEO Andy Koss stated: “The Manah Solar II IPP will mark Sembcorp’s first renewables project in the Middle East.

“To be constructed in the Sultanate of Oman, the project will leverage our strong network and presence for over ten years in the country built through the Salalah Independent Water and Power Plant.

“We are delighted to be awarded this project and look forward to working with Jinko Power to support the global energy transition.”