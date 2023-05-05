Under the PPA, Sonnedix will supply enough clean electricity to power 71,000 homes. Credit: Jenson/Shutterstock.com.

Renewable energy producer Sonnedix has entered into a ten-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with internet services company Equinix to supply power from three 150MW solar plants in Spain.

The PPA is Sonnedix’s largest deal ever in Europe. The solar plants are located in Cuenca in the Castilla-La Mancha region. They will begin operations by the end of 2024 and have a total capacity of 150MW.

During the ten years of the agreement, the plants will generate around 240,000 megawatt-hours of green electricity, which will power 71,000 Spanish homes and avoid more than 36,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually.

Sonnedix CEO Axel Thiemann stated: “We are very fortunate to work with Equinix as we continue to expand sustainably in Spain, where we have over 800MW of operating capacity.

“This transaction contributes to our accelerating conversion journey at Sonnedix, demonstrating we can operate at scale and build the relationships that allow us to do so consistently.”

In April 2023, the company secured a 12-year PPA with European steel products manufacturer Sidenor Aceros Especiales.

The company will supply 36MW of solar power from the Sonnedix Fraile project in Herencia, Spain. The supply has been guaranteed by the Spanish export credit agency.

In March 2023, Sonnedix announced that its solar operating portfolio in Spain is now 819MW with a further 700MW in its developmental pipeline.

Its global portfolio is spread across ten countries with more than 9.5GW in capacity.