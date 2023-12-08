Scottish renewable energy developer SSE Renewables has secured Section 36 planning consent from the government of Scotland to build the 125MW Cloiche wind farm.
The project will be located on the Glendoe and Garrogie estates, next to Stronelairg wind farm and the Glendoe hydroelectric project.
It will be powered by 29 turbines, each with a tip height of 149.9m. SSE originally intended to build a 36-turbine project, but planning consent permitted only 29.
The turbines will generate clean electricity for 150,000 UK homes annually.
The wind farm can also contribute to 190,000 tonnes of carbon savings annually, supporting the UK and Scotland’s 2030 renewable energy goals.
Its site is a peatland impacted by erosion, leading to stored carbon dioxide emissions.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Alongside the wind farm’s development, SEE will therefore also undertake long-term restoration of degraded areas of the peatland.
The company is now focused on moving the project through its final developmental stages, with construction planned to commence in 2026.
Its delivery is subject to a final investment decision and a route to market.
SSE Renewables onshore development and construction director Heather Donald stated: “We welcome the decision made by the Scottish government to grant consent for Cloiche wind farm. Onshore wind projects like Cloiche are critical to delivering the net zero transition, and have an essential role to play in decarbonising the UK’s energy supply.
“We have worked closely with the local community, listening carefully to people’s views, to ensure that we are considering local needs and priorities wherever possible. We would like to thank everyone who has taken the time to share their feedback throughout the development of Cloiche wind farm. It has been central in helping us develop our proposals.
“We look forward to Cloiche wind farm bringing the same level of long-term economic benefits to businesses and communities across the Great Glen and the wider Highland region, while delivering the homegrown green energy we need and supporting our transition to net zero.”
In August 2023, the company completed the installation of the final turbine at the 443MW Viking wind farm in the Shetland Islands, Scotland.
This project is expected to be completed in 2024.