Danish wind turbine maker Vestas has secured a 270MW wind turbine contract for an undisclosed wind project in the US.
The project is owned by a subsidiary of Engie North America.
Engie North America chief renewables officer and country head Dave Carroll stated: “We are excited to collaborate with Vestas as we both focus on the acceleration of the energy transition in North America.”
Vestas will deliver and commission 60 V163-4.5MW wind turbines.
The Danish company has also signed a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement to ensure optimised performance of the wind turbines.
Vestas North America president Laura Beane stated: “We look forward to working with ENGIE as it expands its wind energy portfolio across the US and continues to advance the clean energy transition.
“The V163-4.5MW is our newest high-capacity factor turbine and is optimised for low-to-medium wind speeds, making it ideally suited for the US market.”
Vestas will begin the wind turbine delivery in the third quarter of 2024, with commissioning scheduled for the first quarter of 2025.
In October 2023, Vestas was awarded a contract by Swedish company OX2 to supply turbines for its 115MW Anglarna wind farm in Sweden.
Vestas will supply, deliver and commission 18 V162-6.2MW wind turbines in 6.4MW operating mode for the project.
It will also service the wind turbines for 35 years under an AOM 5000 agreement.
The wind turbines will be delivered in the second quarter of 2026 and commissioning is scheduled for the fourth quarter of the same year.
The wind farm will generate 315–355 gigawatt hours of green energy, enough to power 69,000 homes annually.