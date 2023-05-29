Analysis of the key themes driving M&A activity reveals that hydrogen accounted for 26 power deals announced in Q1 2023, worth a total value of $6.3bn. The $3bn acquisition of Energy Harbor by Vistra Energy was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. GlobalData’s Hydrogen in Power – Thematic Research report assesses strategies and initiatives adopted by power companies to gain a competitive advantage in the hydrogen sector, key trends and the leading companies in the market. Buy the report here.

In value terms, hydrogen-related deal activity increased by 66% in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $3.8bn and rose by 4671% as compared to Q1 2022. Related deal volume increased by 73% in Q1 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 160% higher than in Q1 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q1 2023 were ABG Sundal Collier Holding; Citigroup; Goldman Sachs Group with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q1 2023 were Dechert; Herbert Smith Freehills; Kirkland & Ellis with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Deal type includes Acquisition, Asset transactions and Mergers.