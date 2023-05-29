Analysis of the key themes driving M&A activity reveals that hydrogen accounted for 26 power deals announced in Q1 2023, worth a total value of $6.3bn. The $3bn acquisition of Energy Harbor by Vistra Energy was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. GlobalData’s Hydrogen in Power – Thematic Research report assesses strategies and initiatives adopted by power companies to gain a competitive advantage in the hydrogen sector, key trends and the leading companies in the market. Buy the report here.

In value terms, hydrogen-related deal activity increased by 66% in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $3.8bn and rose by 4671% as compared to Q1 2022. Related deal volume increased by 73% in Q1 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 160% higher than in Q1 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q1 2023 were ABG Sundal Collier Holding; Citigroup; Goldman Sachs Group with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q1 2023 were Dechert; Herbert Smith Freehills; Kirkland & Ellis with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

