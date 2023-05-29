Analysis of the key themes driving M&A activity reveals that smart grid accounted for 10 power deals announced in Q1 2023, worth a total value of $170.5m. The $169m acquisition of Volta by Shell USA was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. GlobalData’s Power Industry Top 20 Themes Predictions for 2023 – Thematic Intelligence report identifies key themes such as AI, big data, and smart grid that will impact the power sector, it includes a series of predictions and the winners and losers in each of them. Buy the report here.

In value terms, smart grid-related deal activity increased by 2031% in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $8m and fell by 95% as compared to Q1 2022. Related deal volume increased by 11% in Q1 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 100% higher than in Q1 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q1 2023 were Aquila Capital Partners; Barclays; Goldman Sachs Group with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q1 2023 were Norton Rose Fulbright; Shearman & Sterling; Watson Farley & Williams with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

