Analysis of the key themes driving M&A activity reveals that smart grid accounted for 10 power deals announced in Q1 2023, worth a total value of $170.5m. The $169m acquisition of Volta by Shell USA was the industry's largest disclosed deal.

Power Industry Top 20 Themes Predictions for 2023 - Thematic Intelligence

Buy the Report

In value terms, smart grid-related deal activity increased by 2031% in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $8m and fell by 95% as compared to Q1 2022. Related deal volume increased by 11% in Q1 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 100% higher than in Q1 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q1 2023 were Aquila Capital Partners; Barclays; Goldman Sachs Group with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q1 2023 were Norton Rose Fulbright; Shearman & Sterling; Watson Farley & Williams with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

For further understanding of GlobalData's Power Industry Top 20 Themes Predictions for 2023 – Thematic Intelligence buy the report here.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Deal type includes Acquisition, Asset transactions and Mergers.