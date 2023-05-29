Analysis of the key themes driving private equity deal activity reveals that renewable energy accounted for 57 power deals announced in Q1 2023, worth a total value of $4.4bn. The $1bn acquisition of stake in EDP Renovaveis by GIC was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. With the growing importance of renewable energy in the global energy mix, key oil and gas companies are competing to be best positioned to benefit from investments in renewable energy. GlobalData’s Renewable Energy in Oil and Gas Thematic Intelligence report highlights the various trends, analyses the solar, wind power, and biopower value chains and identifies top players across different segments. Buy the report here.

In value terms, renewable energy-related deal activity decreased by 41% in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $7.4bn and fell by 58% as compared to Q1 2022. Related deal volume decreased by 21% in Q1 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 10% lower than in Q1 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these private equity deals in Q1 2023 were KeyCorp; PricewaterhouseCoopers International; Rothschild & Co with 2, 2, 2 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these private equity deals in Q1 2023 were Kirkland & Ellis; Latham & Watkins; White & Case with 4, 3, 3 deals respectively.

