The global power industry experienced a 3% drop in company filings mentions of COVID-19 in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by Verbund with 40% year-on-year decrease, according to GlobalData's analysis of over 336 power company filings.

Notably, COVID-19 was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q1 2023, ranking highest in terms of mentions, ahead of cybersecurity and environment, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the power industry, Verbund had the greatest increase in references for COVID-19 in Q1 2023, compared with the previous quarter. GlobalData identified 47 COVID-19-related sentences in the company's filings, an increase of 1400% in Q1 2023 compared with Q4 2022. Schneider Electric’s mentions of COVID-19 rose by 1700% to 37 and Xylem’s by 100% to 33 and Avangrid’s by 100% to 31 and Enphase Energy’s by 100% to 25.

GlobalData’s Company Filings Analytics also applies sentiment weight to reference sentences, based on whether the sentences are positive, negative, or neutral. Starting at 100 in 2020, an index over 100 is more positive. The overall index for COVID-19 in Q1 2023 was 68.

