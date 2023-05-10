The global power industry experienced a 121% rise in company filings mentions of cybersecurity in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by Schneider Electric with 17% year-on-year increase, according to GlobalData’s analysis of over 192 power company filings. GlobalData’s Cybersecurity in Power – Thematic Research market report provides a detailed understanding on how Cybersecurity impacts the value chain in the Power sector, and the leading Cybersecurity adopters and vendors in the market. Buy the report here.

Notably, cybersecurity was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q1 2023, ranking highest in terms of mentions, ahead of batteries and environment, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the power industry, Schneider Electric had the greatest increase in references for cybersecurity in Q1 2023, compared with the previous quarter. GlobalData identified 116 cybersecurity-related sentences in the company's filings, an increase of 11500% in Q1 2023 compared with Q4 2022. American Water Works’s mentions of cybersecurity rose by 500% to 24 and Xylem’s by 300% to 12 and Essential Utilities’s by 1000% to 11 and FirstEnergy’s by 1000% to 11.

GlobalData’s Company Filings Analytics also applies sentiment weight to reference sentences, based on whether the sentences are positive, negative, or neutral. Starting at 100 in 2020, an index over 100 is more positive. The overall index for cybersecurity in Q1 2023 was 96.

