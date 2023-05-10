The global power industry experienced a 21% rise in company filings mentions of internet of things in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by Schneider Electric with 22% year-on-year decrease, according to GlobalData’s analysis of over 125 power company filings. The growing application of Internet of Things will prove to have a transformative impact on the the power sector. GlobalData’s Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size, Share and Trends, Analysis and Forecast report helps keep abreast of the latest trends in Internet of Things, market opportunity forecast and the competitive landscape. Buy the report here.

Notably, internet of things was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q1 2023, ranking highest in terms of mentions, ahead of social and environment, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the power industry, Schneider Electric had the greatest increase in references for internet of things in Q1 2023, compared with the previous quarter. GlobalData identified 56 internet of things-related sentences in the company's filings, an increase of 2700% in Q1 2023 compared with Q4 2022. Siemens’s mentions of internet of things rose by 100% to 15 and Enphase Energy’s by 100% to 8 and WEC Energy Group’s by 100% to 3 and FirstEnergy’s by 100% to 2.

GlobalData’s Company Filings Analytics also applies sentiment weight to reference sentences, based on whether the sentences are positive, negative, or neutral. Starting at 100 in 2020, an index over 100 is more positive. The overall index for internet of things in Q1 2023 was 98.

GlobalData's Company Filings Analytics also applies sentiment weight to reference sentences, based on whether the sentences are positive, negative, or neutral. Starting at 100 in 2020, an index over 100 is more positive. The overall index for internet of things in Q1 2023 was 98.