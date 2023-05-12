The global power industry experienced a 16% drop in social media posts on artificial intelligence in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for Renovagen, according to GlobalData’s analysis of social media posts. The growing application of artificial intelligence will prove to have a transformative impact across power sector. GlobalData’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market report helps keep abreast of the latest trends in artificial intelligence, market opportunity forecast and the competitive landscape. Buy the report here.

Notably, innovation was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q1 2023, ranking highest in terms of mentions ahead of environmental sustainability and robotics, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the power industry, Renovagen had the most mentions of artificial intelligence in Q1 2023. GlobalData identified 1,138 artificial intelligence-related posts in the industry's social media activity - 0.55% of all posts - and a decrease of 16% in Q1 2023 compared with Q4 2022.

To further understand GlobalData's analysis on Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecast 2021-2026 buy the report here.