July 7, 2022updated 04 Jul 2022 10:59am

North America is seeing a hiring boom in power industry data analytics roles

Some parts of the world are investing more heavily in data analytics roles than others

By Data Journalism Team

North America extended its dominance for data analytics hiring among power industry companies in the three months ending May.

The number of roles in North America made up 59.5% of total data analytics jobs – up from 57.9% in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by Europe, which saw a -0.3 year-on-year percentage point change in data analytics roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, which tracks the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include data analytics, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements, it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels – and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for data analytics job ads in the power industry?

The fastest growing country was the US, which saw 52% of all data analytics job adverts in the three months ending May 2021, increasing to 56.1% in the three months ending May this year.

That was followed by Germany (up 1.1 percentage points), the Philippines (0.9), and the UK (0.5).

The top country for data analytics roles in the power industry is the US, which saw 56.1% of all roles advertised in the three months ending May.

Which cities and locations are the biggest hubs for data analytics workers in the power industry?

Some 4% of all power industry data analytics roles were advertised in Miami (US) in the three months ending May.

That was followed by Pune (India) with 3.3%, Minneapolis (US) with 1.9%, and Houston (US) with 1.8%.

