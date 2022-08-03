North America is seeing a hiring boom in power industry machine learning roles

North America extended its dominance for machine learning hiring among power industry companies in the three months ending May.

The number of roles in North America made up 45.4% of total machine learning jobs – up from 40.1% in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by Europe, which saw a 4.6 year-on-year percentage point change in machine learning roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, which tracks the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries. These key themes, which include machine learning, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements, it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels – and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for machine learning job ads in the power industry?

The fastest growing country was the US, which saw 38.6% of all machine learning job adverts in the three months ending May 2021, increasing to 44.2% in the three months ending May this year.

That was followed by Germany (up 2.9 percentage points), Portugal (1.9), and Ireland (0.9).

The top country for machine learning roles in the power industry is the US, which saw 44.2% of all roles advertised in the three months ending May.

Which cities and locations are the biggest hubs for machine learning workers in the power industry?

Some 4.2% of all power industry machine learning roles were advertised in Miami (US) in the three months ending May.

That was followed by Pune (India) with 3.5%, Bengaluru (India) with 2.6%, and Houston (US) with 2.2%.