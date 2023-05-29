The global power industry experienced a 30% decline in the number of digitalization-related patent applications in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter. The total number of digitalization-related grants dropped by 39% in Q1 2023, according to GlobalData’s Patent Analytics. GlobalData’s Power Industry Top 20 Themes Predictions for 2023 – Thematic Intelligence report identifies how digitalisation through key themes such as AI, big data, and smart grid impact the power sector. It includes a series of predictions and the winners and losers in each of the key themes. Buy the report here.

Notably, the number of digitalization-related patent applications in the power industry was 441 in Q1 2023, versus 630 in the prior quarter.

The top five companies accounted for 63% of patenting activity

Analysis of patenting activity by companies shows that State Grid Corporation of China filed the most digitalization patents within the power industry in Q1 2023. The company filed 128 digitalization-related patents in the quarter, compared with 208 in the previous quarter. It was followed by China Southern Power Grid with 119 digitalization patent filings, Korea Electric Power (14 filings), and Toyota Motor (9 filings) in Q1 2023.

Patenting activity was driven by China with a 74% share of total patent filings

The largest share of digitalization related patent filings in the power industry in Q1 2023 was in China with 74%, followed by South Korea (7%) and the US (3%). The share represented by China was 10% lower than the 85% share it accounted for in Q4 2022.

