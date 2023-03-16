According to GlobalData, biopower accounted for 4% of Belgium’s total installed power generation capacity and 7% of total power generation in 2021. GlobalData uses proprietary data and analytics to provide a complete picture of this market in its Belgium Biopower Analysis: Market Outlook to 2035 report. Buy the report here.

Overall, Belgium’s biopower generation capacity declined by a CAGR of -1.09% from 2010 to 2021, to reach 1,110MW, and generation grew by a CAGR of 1% to reach 6,323GWh in 2021.

Installed capacity is forecast to increase by 355MW from 2022 to 2035, at which point biopower is expected to account for 4% of total installed generation capacity.

