According to GlobalData, solar PV accounted for 2% of Argentina's total installed power generation capacity and 2% of total power generation in 2021.

Overall, Argentina’s solar PV generation capacity grew by a CAGR of 52% from 2010 to 2021, to reach 1,071MW, and generation grew by a CAGR of 58% to reach 2,218GWh in 2021.

Installed capacity is forecast to increase by 5,240MW from 2022 to 2035, at which point solar PV is expected to account for 10% of total installed generation capacity.

