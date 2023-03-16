According to GlobalData, solar PV accounted for 9% of Austria’s total installed power generation capacity and 4% of total power generation in 2021. GlobalData uses proprietary data and analytics to provide a complete picture of this market in its Austria Solar PV Analysis: Market Outlook to 2035 report. Buy the report here.

Overall, Austria’s solar PV generation capacity grew by a CAGR of 35% from 2010 to 2021, to reach 2,524MW, and generation grew by a CAGR of 46% to reach 2,521GWh in 2021.

Installed capacity is forecast to increase by 16,209MW from 2022 to 2035, at which point solar PV is expected to account for 37% of total installed generation capacity.

For more detailed analysis of the solar PV sector in Austria, buy the report here.