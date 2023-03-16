According to GlobalData, solar PV accounted for 27% of Belgium’s total installed power generation capacity and 6% of total power generation in 2021. GlobalData uses proprietary data and analytics to provide a complete picture of this market in its Belgium Solar PV Analysis: Market Outlook to 2035 report. Buy the report here.

Overall, Belgium’s solar PV generation capacity grew by a CAGR of 18% from 2010 to 2021, to reach 7,118MW, and generation grew by a CAGR of 24% to reach 5,861GWh in 2021.

Installed capacity is forecast to increase by 10,459MW from 2022 to 2035, at which point solar PV is expected to account for 42% of total installed generation capacity.

