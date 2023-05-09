Hydro capacity accounted for 16.7% of total power plant installations globally in 2021, according to GlobalData, with total recorded hydro capacity of 1,357GW. This is expected to contribute 12.6% by the end of 2030 with capacity of installations aggregating up to 1,555GW. Of the total global hydro capacity, 0.28% is in Angola. Listed below are the five largest upcoming hydro power plants by capacity in Angola, according to GlobalData’s power plants database. GlobalData uses proprietary data and analytics to provide a complete picture of the global hydro power segment. Buy the latest hydro power plant profiles here.

1. Caculo Cabaca

The Caculo Cabaca is a 2,172MW hydro power project located in Lunda Norte, Angola. It is being developed by China Gezhouba Group; Ministry of Energy and Water, Angola. The project is currently in under construction stage. The project is expected to enter commercial operation in 2024. The project is owned by China Gezhouba Group. Buy the profile here.

2. Kapanda

Kapanda is a 520MW hydro power project in Malanje, Angola. Novonor is developing this project. The project is currently in partially active stage. It is owned by Novonor. Buy the profile here.

3. Capunda

The 520MW Capunda is located in Malanje, Angola. The hydro project is currently in permitting stage. The commercial operation of the project is expected in 2030.

4. Tumulo do Cacador

The Tumulo do Cacador is a 453MW hydro power project. It is planned in Cuanza Norte, Angola. The project is currently in announced stage. It will be developed by COBA Group. Post completion of construction, the project is expected to get commissioned by 2028. COBA Group is the owner of the project. Buy the profile here.

5. Cafula

The 403MW hydro project, Cafula is expected to get commissioned by 2028. It is being developed by Empresa Publica de Producao de Electricidade. The project is currently in permitting stage. Empresa Publica de Producao de Electricidade is the owner of the project. Buy the profile here.

For more details on the latest hydro power plants, buy the project profiles here.