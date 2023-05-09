Thermal capacity accounted for 55.1% of total power plant installations globally in 2021, according to GlobalData, with total recorded thermal capacity of 4,482GW. This is expected to contribute 40% by the end of 2030 with capacity of installations aggregating up to 4,924GW. Of the total global thermal capacity, 0.05% is in Angola. Listed below are the five largest upcoming thermal power plants by capacity in Angola, according to GlobalData’s power Plants database. GlobalData uses proprietary data and analytics to provide a complete picture of the global thermal power segment. Buy the latest thermal power plant profiles here.

1. Soyo Combined Cycle Power Plant

The Soyo Combined Cycle Power Plant is a 750MW thermal power project located in Zaire, Angola. It is being developed by Energia Inovacao. The project is currently in partially active stage. The project is owned by Banco Privado Atlantico Angola; Energias de Portugal; FINICAPITAL – Investimentos e Gestao; Sonangol EP.

2. Soyo II Combined Cycle Power Plant

Soyo II Combined Cycle Power Plant is a 500MW thermal power project in Luanda, Angola. The project is expected to come online by 2025. The project is currently in permitting stage.

3. Cazenga Power Station

The 185.20MW Cazenga Power Station is located in Luanda, Angola. It is owned by Empresa Nacional de Electricidade – E.P.. The thermal project is currently in partially active stage. Empresa Nacional de Electricidade – E.P. is developing this project.

4. Camama Mobile Power Plant

The Camama Mobile Power Plant is a 100MW thermal power project. It is planned in Luanda, Angola. The project is currently in partially active stage. It will be developed by Empresa Publica de Producao de Electricidade. Empresa Publica de Producao de Electricidade is the owner of the project.

5. Arimba Oil power Plant

The 54MW thermal project, Arimba Oil power Plant is expected to get commissioned by 2024. It The project is currently in permitting stage.

For more details on the latest thermal power plants, buy the project profiles here.