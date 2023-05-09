Global energy storage capacity was estimated to have reached 20,844,063.7kW by the end of 2021 and is forecasted to grow to 353,879,813.4kW by 2030. Australia had 1,222,350.1kW of capacity in 2021 and this is expected to rise to 22,075,639.8kW by 2030. Listed below are the five largest energy storage projects by capacity in Australia, according to GlobalData’s power database. GlobalData uses proprietary data and analytics to provide a complete picture of the global energy storage segment. Buy the latest energy storage projects profiles here.

1. Gympie Regional Energy Hub Stage 2 – Battery Energy Storage System

The Gympie Regional Energy Hub Stage 2 – Battery Energy Storage System is a 1,000,000kW lithium-ion battery energy storage project located in Gympie, Queensland, Australia. The rated storage capacity of the project is 4000000.00kWh.

The electro-chemical battery storage project uses lithium-ion battery storage technology. The project was announced in 2017 and will be commissioned in 2025.

2. Goyder South Project – Battery Energy Storage System

The Goyder South Project – Battery Energy Storage System is a 900,000kW lithium-ion battery energy storage project located in Burra, South Australia, Australia. The rated storage capacity of the project is 1800000.00kWh.

The electro-chemical battery storage project uses lithium-ion battery storage technology. The project was announced in 2019 and will be commissioned in 2025.

3. Kentbruck Green Power Hub – Battery Energy Storage System

The Kentbruck Green Power Hub – Battery Energy Storage System is a 500,000kW lithium-ion battery energy storage project located in Nelson, Victoria, Australia. The rated storage capacity of the project is 1000000.00kWh.

The electro-chemical battery storage project uses lithium-ion battery storage technology. The project was announced in 2019.

4. Bonshaw Solar PV Park – Battery Energy Storage System

The Bonshaw Solar PV Park – Battery Energy Storage System is a 300,000kW lithium-ion battery energy storage project located in Inverell Shire, New South Wales, Australia.

The electro-chemical battery storage project uses lithium-ion battery storage technology. The project was announced in 2020 and will be commissioned in 2024.

The project is developed by Gaia Australia.

5. Geelong Big Battery Energy Storage System

The Geelong Big Battery Energy Storage System is a 300,000kW lithium-ion battery energy storage project located in Geelong, Victoria, Australia. The rated storage capacity of the project is 450000.00kWh.

The electro-chemical battery storage project uses lithium-ion battery storage technology. and will be commissioned in 2021.

