Global energy storage capacity was estimated to have reached 20,844,063.7KW by the end of 2021 and is forecasted to grow to 353,879,813.4KW by 2030. Canada had 111,309.1KW of capacity in 2021 and this is expected to rise to 296,317.6KW by 2030. Listed below are the five largest energy storage projects by capacity in Canada, according to GlobalData's power database.

1. Ghost Hydroelectric Facility-Battery Energy Storage System

The Ghost Hydroelectric Facility-Battery Energy Storage System is a 180,000kW lithium-ion battery energy storage project located in Bow and Ghost Rivers, Alberta, Canada.

The electro-chemical battery storage project uses lithium-ion battery storage technology. The project was announced in 2022 and will be commissioned in 2024.

The project is owned and developed by TransAlta.

2. Toronto-Hecate Energy-IESO Energy Storage Procurement Phase 1

The Toronto-Hecate Energy-IESO Energy Storage Procurement Phase 1 is a 13,000kW lithium-ion battery energy storage project located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The rated storage capacity of the project is 53000.00kWh.

The electro-chemical battery storage project uses lithium-ion battery storage technology. The project was announced in 2014 and will be commissioned in 2016.

The project is owned and developed by Hecate Energy.

3. Crossfield Energy Centre – Battery Energy Storage System

The Crossfield Energy Centre – Battery Energy Storage System is a 10,000kW lithium-ion battery energy storage project located in Crossfield, Alberta, Canada. The rated storage capacity of the project is 4300.00kWh.

The electro-chemical battery storage project uses lithium-ion battery storage technology. The project was announced in 2019.

The project is owned by ENMAX Energy.

4. Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit (LRT) Line – Battery Energy Storage System

The Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit (LRT) Line – Battery Energy Storage System is a 10,000kW lithium-ion battery energy storage project located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The rated storage capacity of the project is 30000.00kWh.

The electro-chemical battery storage project uses lithium-ion battery storage technology. The project was announced in 2018.

The project is owned by Toronto Hydro and developed by Renewable Energy Systems; Toronto Hydro.

5. Summerview II Wind Farm – Battery Energy Storage System

The Summerview II Wind Farm – Battery Energy Storage System is a 10,000kW lithium-ion battery energy storage project located in Pincher Creek, Alberta, Canada. The rated storage capacity of the project is 20000.00kWh.

The electro-chemical battery storage project uses lithium-ion battery storage technology. and will be commissioned in 2020.

The project is owned and developed by TransAlta.

