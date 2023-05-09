Solar PV capacity accounted for 11.0% of total power plant installations globally in 2021, according to GlobalData, with total recorded solar PV capacity of 894GW. This is expected to contribute 26.1% by the end of 2030 with capacity of installations aggregating up to 3,206GW. Of the total global solar PV capacity, 0.04% is in Algeria. Listed below are the five largest active solar PV power plants by capacity in Algeria, according to GlobalData’s power plants database. GlobalData uses proprietary data and analytics to provide a complete picture of the global solar PV power segment. Buy the latest solar PV plant profiles here.

1. Sonelgaz Algeria Solar PV Park

The Sonelgaz Algeria Solar PV Park is a 233MW solar PV power project located in Adrar, Algeria. Post completion of construction, the project was commissioned in 2015. The project was developed by China Hydropower Engineering Consulting Group; Shariket Kahraba oua Takat Moutadjadida; Sinohydro; Yingli Green Energy. Buy the profile here.

2. Laghouat Solar PV Park

The 60MW Laghouat Solar PV Park solar PV power project is located in Laghouat, Algeria. China Hydropower Engineering Consulting Group; Shariket Kahraba oua Takat Moutadjadida; Sinohydro; Yingli Green Energy has developed the project. It was commissioned in 2016. The project is owned by Shariket Kahraba oua Takat Moutadjadida. Buy the profile here.

3. Djelfa Solar PV Park

The Djelfa Solar PV Park is a 53MW solar PV project. Shariket Kahraba oua Takat Moutadjadida owns the project. It was commissioned in 2016. The project was developed by China Hydropower Engineering Consulting Group; Shariket Kahraba oua Takat Moutadjadida; Sinohydro; Yingli Green Energy. It is located in Djelfa, Algeria. Buy the profile here.

4. Ouargla Solar PV Park

The Ouargla Solar PV Park solar PV project with a capacity of 30MW came online in 2015. The project was developed by China Hydropower Engineering Consulting Group; Shariket Kahraba oua Takat Moutadjadida; Sinohydro; Yingli Green Energy. Shariket Kahraba oua Takat Moutadjadida have the equity stakes in the project. It is located in Ouargla, Algeria. Buy the profile here.

5. Hauts Plateaux West Saida Solar PV Park

The Hauts Plateaux West Saida Solar PV Park has been operating since 2016. The 29.88MW solar PV project is located in Saida, Algeria. The project has been developed by Shariket Kahraba oua Takat Moutadjadida. Buy the profile here.

For more details on the latest solar PV plants, buy the project profiles here.