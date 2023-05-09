Global transmission line length was estimated to have reached 5,465,957Ckm by the end of 2021 and is forecasted to grow to 6,485,343Ckm by 2027. Angola had 12,958Ckm of line length in 2021 and this is expected to rise to 19,247Ckm by 2027. Listed below are the five largest transmission projects by line length in Angola, according to GlobalDataâ€™s Power database. GlobalData uses proprietary data and analytics to provide a complete picture of the global transmission line segment. Buy the latest transmission line project profiles here.

1. Caculo Cabaca – Cambutas Line

The Caculo Cabaca – Cambutas Line is a 400kV overhead line with a length of 54Ckm running from Caculo Cabaca Hydropower Plant to Cambutas. The project is under construction and is expected to be commissioned in 2025.

The Caculo Cabaca – Cambutas Line is an overhead line that will be operated by Rede Nacional de Transporte de Electricidade. The line will carry alternating current (AC) through double circuit cable. Buy the profile here.

2. Cafula – Nova Biopio Line

The Cafula – Nova Biopio Line is a 400kV overhead line with a length of 195Ckm running from Cafula Hydropower Plant to Nova Biopio. The project is proposed and is expected to be commissioned in 2025.

The Cafula – Nova Biopio Line is an overhead line that will be operated by Rede Nacional de Transporte de Electricidade. The line will carry alternating current (AC) through double circuit cable. Buy the profile here.

3. Cafula – Wako Kungo Line

The Cafula – Wako Kungo Line is a 400kV overhead line with a length of 45Ckm running from Cafula Hydropower Plant to Wako Kungo. The project is proposed and is expected to be commissioned in 2025.

The Cafula – Wako Kungo Line is an overhead line that will be operated by Rede Nacional de Transporte de Electricidade. The line will carry alternating current (AC) through double circuit cable. Buy the profile here.

4. Kapary – Catete Line

The Kapary – Catete Line is a 400kV overhead line with a length of 57Ckm running from Kapary to Catete. The project is proposed and is expected to be commissioned in 2025.

The Kapary – Catete Line is an overhead line that will be operated by Rede Nacional de Transporte de Electricidade. The line will carry alternating current (AC) through double circuit cable. Buy the profile here.

5. Quilengues – Lubango II Line

The Quilengues – Lubango II Line is a 400kV overhead line with a length of 143Ckm running from Quilengues to Lubango II Solar Power Plant. The project is proposed and is expected to be commissioned in 2025.

The Quilengues – Lubango II Line is an overhead line that will be operated by Rede Nacional de Transporte de Electricidade. The line will carry alternating current (AC) through double circuit cable. Buy the profile here.

For more details on the latest transmission line projects, buy the project profiles here.