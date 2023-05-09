Global transmission line length was estimated to have reached 5,465,957Ckm by the end of 2021 and is forecasted to grow to 6,485,343Ckm by 2027. Argentina had 36,366Ckm of line length in 2021 and this is expected to rise to 40,573Ckm by 2027. Listed below are the five largest transmission projects by line length in Argentina, according to GlobalData’s Power database. GlobalData uses proprietary data and analytics to provide a complete picture of the global transmission line segment. Buy the latest transmission line project profiles here.

1. Bahia Blanca – Vivorata Line

The Bahia Blanca – Vivorata Line is a 500kV overhead line with a length of 400Ckm running from Bahia Blanca to Vivorata. The project is under construction and is expected to be commissioned in 2023.

The Bahia Blanca – Vivorata Line is an overhead line that will be operated by Compania de Transporte de Energia Electrica en Alta Tension Transener. The line will carry alternating current (AC) through double circuit cable.

2. Choele Choel – Puerto Madryn Line

The Choele Choel – Puerto Madryn Line is a 500kV overhead line with a length of 350Ckm running from Choele Choel to Puerto Madryn. The project is proposed and is expected to be commissioned in 2024.

The Choele Choel – Puerto Madryn Line is an overhead line that will be operated by Compania de Transporte de Energia Electrica en Alta Tension Transener. The line will carry alternating current (AC) through double circuit cable.

3. Henderson – Ezeiza II Line

The Henderson – Ezeiza II Line is a 500kV overhead line with a length of 156Ckm running from Henderson to Ezeiza II. The project is planned and is expected to be commissioned in 2023.

The Henderson – Ezeiza II Line is an overhead line that will be operated by Transba. The line will carry alternating current (AC) through double circuit cable.

4. Rincon Santa Maria – Resistencia Line

The Rincon Santa Maria – Resistencia Line is a 500kV overhead line with a length of 270Ckm running from Rincon Santa Maria to Resistencia. The project is under construction and is expected to be commissioned in 2023.

The Rincon Santa Maria – Resistencia Line is an overhead line that will be operated by Compania de Transporte de Energia Electrica en Alta Tension Transener. The line will carry alternating current (AC) through double circuit cable.

5. Rio Diamante – Coronel Charlone Line

The Rio Diamante – Coronel Charlone Line is a 500kV overhead line with a length of 490Ckm running from Rio Diamante to Coronel Charlone. The project is proposed and is expected to be commissioned in 2024.

The Rio Diamante – Coronel Charlone Line is an overhead line that will be operated by Compania de Transporte de Energia Electrica en Alta Tension Transener. The line will carry alternating current (AC) through double circuit cable.

