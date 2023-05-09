Global transmission capacity was estimated to have reached 19,883,744MVA by the end of 2021 and is forecasted to grow to 27,052,399MVA by 2027. Austria had 77,985MVA of capacity in 2021 and this is expected to rise to 84,439MVA by 2027. Listed below are the five largest transmission projects by capacity in Austria, according to GlobalData’s power database. GlobalData uses proprietary data and analytics to provide a complete picture of the global transmission segment. Buy the latest transmission substation project profiles here.

1. Bisamberg Substation – Upgrade – 380/110 kV

Bisamberg Substation – Upgrade – 380/110 kV is a 380/110kV substation located at Bisamberg, Lower Austria, Austria. The substation is planned and is expected to be commissioned in 2023. The Bisamberg Substation – Upgrade – 380/110 kV will be operated by Austrian Power Grid AG.

The designed voltage level of the substation is 380/110kV and the operating voltage level is 380/110kV. The step in voltage of the project is 380kV and the step out voltage is 110kV. Upon completion, the substation will be able to operate at 300MVA.

Bisamberg Substation – Upgrade – 380/110 kV is owned by Austrian Power Grid AG.

2. Matrei Substation

Matrei Substation is a 380/110kV substation located at Matrei, Tyrol, Austria. The substation is proposed and is expected to be commissioned in 2024. The Matrei Substation will be operated by TIWAG Network AG.

The designed voltage level of the substation is 380/110kV and the operating voltage level is 380/110kV. The step in voltage of the project is 380kV and the step out voltage is 110kV. Upon completion, the substation will be able to operate at 200MVA.

Matrei Substation is owned by TIWAG Network AG.

3. Sarasdorf Substation

Sarasdorf Substation is a 380/110kV substation located at Sarasdorf, Sarasdorf, Austria. The substation is planned and is expected to be commissioned in 2025. The Sarasdorf Substation will be operated by Austrian Power Grid AG.

The designed voltage level of the substation is 380/110kV and the operating voltage level is 380/110kV. The step in voltage of the project is 380kV and the step out voltage is 110kV.

Sarasdorf Substation is owned by Austrian Power Grid AG.

4. Westtirol Substation

Westtirol Substation is a 380/220kV substation located at Westtirol, Tyrol, Austria. The substation is planned and is expected to be commissioned in 2023. The Westtirol Substation will be operated by Austrian Power Grid AG.

The designed voltage level of the substation is 380/220kV and the operating voltage level is 380/220kV. The step in voltage of the project is 380kV and the step out voltage is 220kV.

Westtirol Substation is owned by Austrian Power Grid AG.

5. Zurndorf Substation

Zurndorf Substation is a 380/110kV substation located at Zurndorf, Burgenland, Austria. The substation is planned and is expected to be commissioned in 2025. The Zurndorf Substation will be operated by Austrian Power Grid AG.

The designed voltage level of the substation is 380/110kV and the operating voltage level is 380/110kV. The step in voltage of the project is 380kV and the step out voltage is 110kV.

Zurndorf Substation is owned by Austrian Power Grid AG.

