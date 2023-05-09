Global transmission capacity was estimated to have reached 19,883,744MVA by the end of 2021 and is forecasted to grow to 27,052,399MVA by 2027. Belgium had 37,469MVA of capacity in 2021 and this is expected to rise to 40,431MVA by 2027. Listed below are the five largest transmission projects by capacity in Belgium, according to GlobalData’s power database. GlobalData uses proprietary data and analytics to provide a complete picture of the global transmission segment. Buy the latest transmission substation project profiles here.

1. Aubange Substation

Aubange Substation is a 380kV substation located at Aubange, Luxembourg, Belgium. The substation is under construction and is expected to be commissioned in 2023. The Aubange Substation will be operated by Elia Group SA.

The designed voltage level of the substation is 380kV and the operating voltage level is 380kV. The step in voltage of the project is 380kV.

Aubange Substation is owned by Elia Group SA.

2. Lillo Substation

Lillo Substation is a 380/150kV substation located at Lillo, Antwerp, Belgium. The substation is under construction and is expected to be commissioned in 2023. The Lillo Substation will be operated by Elia Group SA.

The designed voltage level of the substation is 380/150kV and the operating voltage level is 380/150kV. The step in voltage of the project is 380kV and the step out voltage is 150kV.

Lillo Substation is owned by Elia Group SA.

3. Lint Substation

Lint Substation is a 380/150kV substation located at Lint, Antwerp, Belgium. The substation is proposed and is expected to be commissioned in 2030. The Lint Substation will be operated by Elia Group SA.

The designed voltage level of the substation is 380/150kV and the operating voltage level is 380/150kV. The step in voltage of the project is 380kV and the step out voltage is 150kV. Upon completion, the substation will be able to operate at 555MVA.

Lint Substation is owned by Elia Group SA.

4. Rodenhuize Substation

Rodenhuize Substation is a 380/150kV substation located at Rodenhuize, East Flanders, Belgium. The substation is planned and is expected to be commissioned in 2023. The Rodenhuize Substation will be operated by Elia Group SA.

The designed voltage level of the substation is 380/150kV and the operating voltage level is 380/150kV. The step in voltage of the project is 380kV and the step out voltage is 150kV.

Rodenhuize Substation is owned by Elia Group SA.

5. Zeebruges Substation – New – 380/220 kV

Zeebruges Substation – New – 380/220 kV is a 380/220kV substation located at Zeebruges, Flandre-Occidentale, Belgium. The substation is under construction and is expected to be commissioned in 2023. The Zeebruges Substation – New – 380/220 kV will be operated by Elia Group SA.

The designed voltage level of the substation is 380/220kV and the operating voltage level is 380/220kV. The step in voltage of the project is 380kV and the step out voltage is 220kV.

Zeebruges Substation – New – 380/220 kV is owned by Elia Group SA.

For more details on the latest transmission substation projects, buy the project profiles here.