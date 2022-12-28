Europe’s power industry saw a drop of 5.56% in cross border deal activity during November 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Shell Petroleum’s $2bn acquisition of Nature Energy Stovring, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
A total of 51 power industry cross border deals worth $4.3bn were announced for the region in November 2022, against the 12-month average of 54 deals.
Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in November 2022 with 34 transactions, representing a 66.7% share for the region.
In second place was private equity with nine deals, followed by venture financing deals with eight transactions, respectively capturing a 17.7% and 15.7% share of the overall cross border deal activity for the month.
In terms of value of cross border deals, private equity was the leading category in Europe’s power industry with $2.17bn, while M&A and venture financing deals totalled $2.09bn and $13.47m, respectively.
Europe power industry cross border deals in November 2022: Top deals
The top five power cross border deals accounted for 98.8% of the overall value during November 2022.
The combined value of the top five power cross border deals stood at $4.23bn, against the overall value of $4.3bn recorded for the month.
The top five power industry cross border deals of November 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Shell Petroleum’s $2bn acquisition deal with Nature Energy Stovring
2) The $1.77bn private equity of 25% stake in Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) by Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan
3) Sandbrook Capital’s $250m private equity deal with Havfram
4) The $150.43m private equity of Alight by DIF Capital Partners
5) Nexans’s $53.15m acquisition deal with Reka Cables