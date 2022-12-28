Europe’s power industry saw a drop of 5.56% in cross border deal activity during November 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Shell Petroleum’s $2bn acquisition of Nature Energy Stovring, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



A total of 51 power industry cross border deals worth $4.3bn were announced for the region in November 2022, against the 12-month average of 54 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in November 2022 with 34 transactions, representing a 66.7% share for the region.

In second place was private equity with nine deals, followed by venture financing deals with eight transactions, respectively capturing a 17.7% and 15.7% share of the overall cross border deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of cross border deals, private equity was the leading category in Europe’s power industry with $2.17bn, while M&A and venture financing deals totalled $2.09bn and $13.47m, respectively.

Europe power industry cross border deals in November 2022: Top deals

The top five power cross border deals accounted for 98.8% of the overall value during November 2022.

The combined value of the top five power cross border deals stood at $4.23bn, against the overall value of $4.3bn recorded for the month.

The top five power industry cross border deals of November 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Shell Petroleum’s $2bn acquisition deal with Nature Energy Stovring

2) The $1.77bn private equity of 25% stake in Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) by Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan

3) Sandbrook Capital’s $250m private equity deal with Havfram

4) The $150.43m private equity of Alight by DIF Capital Partners

5) Nexans’s $53.15m acquisition deal with Reka Cables