Europe’s power industry saw a rise of 16.67% in cross border deal activity during June 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Credit Agricole Assurances and Energy Infrastructure Partners’ $969.18m private equity deal for 25% stake in Repsol Renovables SLU, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 28 power industry cross border deals worth $2.9bn were announced for the region in June 2022, against the 12-month average of 24 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in June 2022 with ten transactions, representing a 35.7% share for the region.

In second place was private equity with ten deals, followed by venture financing deals with eight transactions, respectively capturing a 35.7% and 28.6% share of the overall cross border deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of cross border deals, private equity was the leading category in Europe’s power industry with $2.4bn, while M&A and venture financing deals totalled $418.72m and $27.33m, respectively.

Europe power industry cross border deals in June 2022: Top deals

The top five power cross border deals accounted for 61.4% of the overall value during June 2022.

The combined value of the top five power cross border deals stood at $1.75bn, against the overall value of $2.9bn recorded for the month.

The top five power industry cross border deals of June 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Credit Agricole Assurances and Energy Infrastructure Partners $969.18m private equity deal for 25% stake in Repsol Renovables SLU

2) The $418.72m acquisition deal with Triton Power by Equinor and SSE Thermal

3) Eurazeo,Groupe Chopard Automobile,R Green Invest,RATP Capital Innovation,RIVE Private Investment Switzerland,Serena and SNCF Group $167.82m venture financing deal with Electra EV

4) The $107.09m private equity of SVEA Solar by Carval Investors

5) Infracapital Partners $85.46m private equity deal for 30% stake with Recharge

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

