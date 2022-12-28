Total power industry cross border deals worth $6.2bn were announced globally for November 2022, with Shell Petroleum’s $2bn acquisition deal with Nature Energy Stovring being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked a decrease of 60.2% over the previous month of $15.64bn and a drop of 40.7% when compared with the last 12-month average of $10.5bn.
In terms of number of cross border deals, the sector saw a drop of 22.02% with 85 deals in November 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 109 deals.
In value terms, Europe led the activity with cross border deals worth $4.28bn in November 2022.
Power industry cross border deals in November 2022: Top deals
The top five cross border deals accounted for 80.4% of the overall value during November 2022.
The combined value of the top five cross border deals stood at $5bn, against the overall value of $6.2bn recorded for the month.
The top five power industry cross border deals of November 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Shell Petroleum’s $2bn acquisition deal with Nature Energy Stovring
2) The $1.77bn private equity of 25% stake in Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) by Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan
3) AMETEK’s $430m acquisition deal with Navitar and RTDS Technologies
4) The $400m private equity of Serentica Renewables by KKRInc
5) Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s $400m private equity deal with ReNew Power