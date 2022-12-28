Total power industry cross border deals worth $6.2bn were announced globally for November 2022, with Shell Petroleum’s $2bn acquisition deal with Nature Energy Stovring being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 60.2% over the previous month of $15.64bn and a drop of 40.7% when compared with the last 12-month average of $10.5bn.

In terms of number of cross border deals, the sector saw a drop of 22.02% with 85 deals in November 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 109 deals.

In value terms, Europe led the activity with cross border deals worth $4.28bn in November 2022.

Power industry cross border deals in November 2022: Top deals

The top five cross border deals accounted for 80.4% of the overall value during November 2022.

The combined value of the top five cross border deals stood at $5bn, against the overall value of $6.2bn recorded for the month.

The top five power industry cross border deals of November 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Shell Petroleum’s $2bn acquisition deal with Nature Energy Stovring

2) The $1.77bn private equity of 25% stake in Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) by Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan

3) AMETEK’s $430m acquisition deal with Navitar and RTDS Technologies

4) The $400m private equity of Serentica Renewables by KKRInc

5) Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s $400m private equity deal with ReNew Power