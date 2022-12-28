Total power industry cross border M&A deals worth $2.1bn were announced in Europe in November 2022, led by Shell Petroleum’s $2bn acquisition of Nature Energy Stovring, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked an increase of 221.8% over the previous month of $649.44m and a drop of 19.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $2.61bn.
Europe held a 79.77% share of the global power industry cross border M&A deal value that totalled $2.62bn in November 2022. With a 76.34% share and deals worth $2bn, Denmark was the top country in Europe’s cross border M&A deal value across power industry.
In terms of cross border M&A deal activity, Europe recorded 34 deals during November 2022, marking an increase of 88.89% over the previous month and a drop of 12.82% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded six deals during the month.
Europe power industry cross border M&A deals in November 2022: Top deals
The top five power industry cross border M&A deals accounted for 99.7% of the overall value during November 2022.
The combined value of the top five power cross border deals stood at $2.09bn, against the overall value of $2.1bn recorded for the month.
The top five power industry cross border M&A deals of November 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Shell Petroleum’s $2bn acquisition deal with Nature Energy Stovring
2) The $53.15m acquisition of Reka Cables by Nexans
3) Mustang Energy’s $19.44m acquisition deal for 50.5% stake in Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Holdings
4) The $7.19m acquisition of 32.48% stake in Lerta by Photon Energy
5) Octopus Energy Generation and Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s $6.49m acquisition deal for 3.5% stake in Simply Blue Group