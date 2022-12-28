Total power industry cross border M&A deals worth $2.6bn were announced globally in November 2022, led by Shell Petroleum’s $2bn acquisition of Nature Energy Stovring, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
- Embed this chart
Embed this chart into your website
Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.
The value marked a decrease of 80.9% over the previous month of $13.74bn and a drop of 64.7% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $7.43bn.
Comparing cross border M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $2.09bn. At the country level, the Denmark topped the list in terms of deal value at $2bn.
In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for power industry cross border M&A deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then North America.
The top country in terms of cross border M&A deals activity in November 2022 was the US with seven deals, followed by the UK with six and Vietnam with three.
In 2022, as of November, power cross border M&A deals worth $69.56bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 3.9% year on year.
power industry cross border M&A deals in November 2022: Top deals
The top five cross border M&A deals accounted for 97.5% of the overall value during November 2022.
The combined value of the top five power cross border M&A deals stood at $2.55bn, against the overall value of $2.6bn recorded for the month.
The top five power industry cross border M&A deals of November 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Shell Petroleum’s $2bn acquisition deal with Nature Energy Stovring
2) The $430m acquisition of Navitar and RTDS Technologies by AMETEK
3) Nexans’s $53.15m acquisition deal with Reka Cables
4) The $41.5m acquisition of Infinity Energy by European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
5) ALS’s $28.55m acquisition deal with Serambiente