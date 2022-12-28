Total power industry cross border M&A deals worth $2.6bn were announced globally in November 2022, led by Shell Petroleum’s $2bn acquisition of Nature Energy Stovring, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 80.9% over the previous month of $13.74bn and a drop of 64.7% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $7.43bn.

Comparing cross border M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $2.09bn. At the country level, the Denmark topped the list in terms of deal value at $2bn.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for power industry cross border M&A deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then North America.

The top country in terms of cross border M&A deals activity in November 2022 was the US with seven deals, followed by the UK with six and Vietnam with three.

In 2022, as of November, power cross border M&A deals worth $69.56bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 3.9% year on year.

power industry cross border M&A deals in November 2022: Top deals

The top five cross border M&A deals accounted for 97.5% of the overall value during November 2022.

The combined value of the top five power cross border M&A deals stood at $2.55bn, against the overall value of $2.6bn recorded for the month.

The top five power industry cross border M&A deals of November 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Shell Petroleum’s $2bn acquisition deal with Nature Energy Stovring

2) The $430m acquisition of Navitar and RTDS Technologies by AMETEK

3) Nexans’s $53.15m acquisition deal with Reka Cables

4) The $41.5m acquisition of Infinity Energy by European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

5) ALS’s $28.55m acquisition deal with Serambiente