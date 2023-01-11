Total power industry cross border M&A deals worth $7.2bn were announced in Europe in Q3 2022, led by Hitachi’s $1.68bn acquisition of 19.9% stake in Hitachi Energy, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 32.2% over the previous quarter and a drop of 24% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $9.48bn.

Europe held a 70.62% share of the global power industry cross border M&A deal value that totalled $10.21bn in Q3 2022. With a 23.51% share and deals worth $2.4bn, Germany was the top country in Europe’s cross border M&A deal value across power industry.

In terms of deal activity, Europe recorded 86 cross border deals during Q3 2022, marking a decrease of 36.76% over the previous quarter and a drop of 27.88% over the last four-quarter average. Germany recorded 16 deals during the quarter.

Europe power industry cross border M&A deals in Q3 2022: Top deals

The top five power industry cross border M&A deals accounted for 69.4% of the overall value during Q3 2022.

The combined value of the top five cross border M&A deals stood at $5bn, against the overall value of $7.2bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five power industry cross border deals of Q3 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Hitachi’s $1.68bn acquisition deal for 19.9% stake in Hitachi Energy

2) The $1bn acquisition of Nexif Energy Holdings and NXF Holdings 2 by RH International (Singapore) Corp

3) The $913m merger deal with Athena Consumer Acquisition and Next.e.GO Mobile

4) The $705.01m asset transaction for 49% stake in Wikinger Offshore Wind Farm in Germany from Iberdrola

5) Orsted’s $702.93m acquisition deal with Ostwind Engineering, Ostwind Erneuerbare Energien, Ostwind International and Ostwindpark Rotmainquelle GmbHKG