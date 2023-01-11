Total power cross border private equity deals worth $5.6bn were announced globally in Q3 2022, with EastBridge Partners, Korea Investment Partners and Stella Investments’ $1.52bn deal with SK Innovation’s being biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 17.7% over the previous quarter and a drop of 50.6% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $11.36bn.

Comparing cross border private equity deals value in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $2.83bn. At the country level, Republic of Korea (South Korea) topped the list in terms of deal value at $2bn.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for power industry cross border private equity deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then North America.

The top country in terms of cross border private equity deals activity in Q3 2022 the US with six deals, followed by the The Netherlands with four and the UK with three.

In 2022, at the end of , cross border private equity deals worth $18.36bn were announced globally across the power industry, marking a decrease of 62.5% year on year.

Cross Border private equity deals in power industry in Q3 2022: Top deals

The top five power industry cross border private equity deals accounted for a 69.5% share of the overall value during Q3 2022.

The combined value of the top five power cross border private equity deals stood at $3.9bn, against the overall value of $5.6bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five power industry cross border deals of Q3 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) EastBridge Partners, Korea Investment Partners and Stella Investments’s $1.52bn private equity deal with SK Innovation

2) The $894m private equity of Midland Cogeneration VenturePartnership by Capital Power and Manulife Infrastructure Fund II

3) Partners Group’s $500m private equity deal with Budderfly

4) The $500m private equity of Longroad Energy Holdings by Infratil, MEAG Munich Ergo AssetManagement and New Zealand Superannuation Fund

5) Keppel Asia Infrastructure Fund, Keppel Infrastructure Holdings and Keppel Infrastructure Trust’s $482.1m private equity deal with Ltd. and Eco-Management Korea Co.