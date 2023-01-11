Total power industry cross border venture financing deals worth $1.3bn were announced globally in Q3 2022, led by $250m venture financing of Blu-Smart Mobility, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 56% over the previous quarter and a drop of 59.2% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $3.16bn.

Comparing cross border deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals worth $558.6m in the period. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $548.6m.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for power industry cross border venture financing deals globally, followed by North America and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of cross border venture financing deals activity in Q3 2022 was the US with seven deals, followed by Germany with five and The Netherlands with four.

In 2022, at the end of , cross border venture financing deals worth $1.3bn were announced globally in power industry, marking a decrease of 2.4% year on year.

Cross Border venture financing deals in power industry in Q3 2022: Top deals

The top five cross border venture financing deals in power industry accounted for 61% of the overall value during Q3 2022.

The combined value of the top five cross border venture financing deals stood at $788m, against the overall value of $1.3bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five power industry cross border venture financing deals of Q3 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) BP Ventures’s $250m venture financing deal with Blu-Smart Mobility

2) The $250m venture financing of TAE Technologies by D.C.), Chevron, Google, Reimagined Ventures, Sumitomoof Americas (Washington and TIFF Investment Management

3) Bill Gates, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Fine Structure Venture, Hanwha Power Systems, Khosla Ventures, Lightrock, Princeville Capital and Shell Ventures’s $140m venture financing deal with Mainspring Energy

4) The $78m venture financing of Tesseract Energy by Accel, Balderton Capital (UK), BoxGroup, Chris Sacca, Creandum, John Doran, Lakestar Advisors, Lowercarbon Capital, Martin Mignot, Nico Rosberg, Ribbit and Tom Stafford

5) Lombard Odier Group’s $70m venture financing deal with PearlX Infrastructure