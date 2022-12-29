Total power industry deals worth $11.1bn were announced globally for November 2022, with the $2bn acquisition of Nature Energy Stovring being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked a decrease of 72.7% over the previous month of $40.59bn and a drop of 47.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $20.96bn.
In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 16.12% with 203 deals in November 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 242 deals.
In value terms, Europe led the activity with deals worth $5.21bn in November 2022.
Power industry deals in November 2022: Top deals
The top five deals accounted for 55.3% of the overall value during November 2022.
The combined value of the top five deals stood at $6.13bn, against the overall value of $11.1bn recorded for the month.
The top five power industry deals of November 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Shell Petroleum’s $2bn acquisition deal with Nature Energy Stovring
2) The $1.77bn private equity of 25% stake in Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) by Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan
3) Government of United Kingdom’s $842.53m asset transaction deal for 50% stake in EDF Energy
4) The $805m asset transaction of NextEra Energy Resources by Nextera Energy Partners
5) BOC Financial Asset Investment, Ganfeng Lithium Group, ICBC Financial Assets Investment and Mixed Ownership Reform Fund’s $706m venture financing deal with Voyah Automobile Sales and Service