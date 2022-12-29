Total power industry deals worth $11.1bn were announced globally for November 2022, with the $2bn acquisition of Nature Energy Stovring being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 72.7% over the previous month of $40.59bn and a drop of 47.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $20.96bn.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 16.12% with 203 deals in November 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 242 deals.

In value terms, Europe led the activity with deals worth $5.21bn in November 2022.

Power industry deals in November 2022: Top deals

The top five deals accounted for 55.3% of the overall value during November 2022.

The combined value of the top five deals stood at $6.13bn, against the overall value of $11.1bn recorded for the month.

The top five power industry deals of November 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Shell Petroleum’s $2bn acquisition deal with Nature Energy Stovring

2) The $1.77bn private equity of 25% stake in Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) by Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan

3) Government of United Kingdom’s $842.53m asset transaction deal for 50% stake in EDF Energy

4) The $805m asset transaction of NextEra Energy Resources by Nextera Energy Partners

5) BOC Financial Asset Investment, Ganfeng Lithium Group, ICBC Financial Assets Investment and Mixed Ownership Reform Fund’s $706m venture financing deal with Voyah Automobile Sales and Service