Power industry M&A deals total $1.6bn in North America in May 2022

Total power industry M&A deals worth $1.6bn were announced in North America in May 2022, led by TotalEnergies’ $1.6bn acquisition of 50% stake in Clearway Energy Group, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 72.4% over the previous month of $939.5m and a drop of 6.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.74bn.

North America held a 16.18% share of the global power industry M&A deal value that totalled $10.01bn in May 2022. With a 16.08% share and deals worth $1.61bn, the US was the top country in North America’s M&A deal value across power industry.

In terms of M&A deal activity, North America recorded 20 deals during May 2022, marking an increase of 25.00% over the previous month and a flat growth over the 12-month average. The US recorded 17 deals during the month.

North America power industry M&A deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top five power industry M&A deals accounted for 100% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top five power deals stood at $1.62bn, against the overall value of $1.6bn recorded for the month.

The top five power industry M&A deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) TotalEnergies $1.6bn acquisition deal for 50% stake in Clearway Energy Group

2) The $12.5m acquisition of COMPASS WATER SOLUTIONS by CECO Environmental

3) Nano One Materials $8m acquisition deal with Johnson Matthey Battery Materials

4) The $1.66m acquisition of Centrica Business Solutions Mexico S.A. de by ReVolve Renewable Power

5) Advent Energy and BPH Energy $1m acquisition deal for 10% stake with Clean Hydrogen Technologies

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.